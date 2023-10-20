Discover all the Worlds and levels of Super Mario Bros Wonder with this complete map of the Flower Kingdom. We review them all.

Super Mario is back with an old 2D adventure, but full of innovation and wonder. The new Super Mario brings crazy things like Mario Wonder Badges, but also a lot of levels and worlds to discover within the Flower Kingdom. If you want to see everything that awaits you, you are in the right place, because here you will see the complete map of Super Mario Bros Wonder with all its worlds, levels and exits. Even the Special World!

Super Mario Bros Wonder Flower Kingdom Map

He complete map of Super Mario Bros Wonder shows us a Flower Kingdom divided in 7 main areas + 1 secret. Six of them are worlds full of levels that we will have to access by advancing in the adventure, while one of them is a central worldhe Petal Archipelago.

World 1 – Tubirock Prairie

Tubirock Meadow It is the world in which Super Mario Bros Wonder begins. In it you will travel from meadows to mountains and you will meet the first new enemies of this adventure throughout all its levels.

World 2 – Nub Nub Mountain Range

The Cordillera Nub Nub It is the second world of Mario Wonder. Here you will start by climbing a frozen mountain until you reach the sky itself with Mario and company. Get ready for levels where the slightest mistake will mean falling into the void.

World 3 – Golden Falls

Gold floods the rivers and mountains of the Golden Falls, the third world of Mario Bros Wonder. An environment in which great challenges await and that, from what it seems according to the map, we could travel to the space. Maybe because of a Wonder Flower.

World 4 – Desert Tostisol

He Mario Wonder’s fourth world is the Tostisol Desert, a “desert whose white sands They extend to the horizon.” It seems that the air currents are blowing strongly in this region, so do not hesitate to take advantage of them.

World 5 – Fungiji Mines

There is no Mario game without forests and that is what we thought the first time we saw the Fifth World of Super Mario Bros Wonder, but there was a catch, because this forest full of giant mushrooms con acid water actually hid the World from Fungiji Mineswith a very gloomy atmosphere and many vines to jump over.

World 6 – Caldera Volcano

Crossing a mountain, Super Mario Bros Wonder has a Volcanic Sixth World that it’s called Caldera Volcano. Everything is full of magma and followed by the body of a gigantic snake. Will he be the final boss of this area? We are not going to give anything away, but prepare to go through countless underground passages and deal with very, very hot enemies.

Petal Archipelago

He Petal Archipelago it’s a central world which is connected to all the other worlds of Super Mario Wonder. In it is the new Bowser-Castillo waiting, although you will have to complete a series of levels and the rest of the worlds to be able to stand up to it.

The environment is made up of several islands where you will find caves that lead you to discover the hidden face of the Flower Kingdom.

Extra: Special World

(In construction)

Which one do you like the most? We will soon update with the remaining special world and several additional details so that you have the best guide to the map and worlds of Super Mario Bros Wonder at your fingertips.

