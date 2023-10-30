Suara.com – The following is the complete list of winners of the 2023 Ballon d’Or award which took place at the Theater du Chatelet, Paris, Tuesday (31/10/2023) early morning WIB. Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland won trophies.

At this prestigious event, Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d’Or for the eighth time, ahead of his tough competitor, Erling Haaland.

This makes Messi the first Major League Soccer (MLS) player to win this prestigious trophy.

Inter Miami striker from Argentina, Lionel Messi gives a speech on stage after receiving his 8th Ballon d’Or trophy at the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

The award was officially presented by former Manchester United player and co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham.

Messi’s victory gave rise to various debates considering that Erling Haaland also showed fantastic performance by scoring 52 goals in the previous season with Manchester City, which ultimately won the treble winners.

However, Haaland only managed to win the Gerd Muller Trophy award, which is awarded to the best striker last season.

Inter Miami’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (centre) reacts with his trophy next to his children on stage as he receives the 2023 Ballon d’Or award presented by former Manchester United player and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham (left) at the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

In other awards announced, Messi’s Argentina teammate Emiliano Martinez won the Yachine Trophy for best goalkeeper and England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was awarded the Kopa Trophy as the world’s top player under the age of 21.

For Messi, the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy further strengthens his record. Even before this, no player had been able to match the number of golden balls he won in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times, while Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten are all three-time winners.

It was Messi’s performance at the World Cup at the end of 2022 that earned him his eighth Ballon d’Or, as Argentina ended a 36-year wait to be crowned world champions for the third time.

Messi, as team captain, was a key figure in Argentina’s success in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, resulting in being named Player of the Tournament.