Welcome to the complete guide to the new Counter-Strike 2 with all the weapons, renewed maps, a new ranking system and much more.

Join the conversation

The next chapter in the history of Counter has begun with a renewed Counter-Strike 2 and this means several changes in the gameso we have prepared a complete guide with all weapons and the best by categories, the mapshe range operation and other mechanicsincluding technical sections that you can take into account, whether you are beginners or veterans.

Armas

You have to know well all the weapons we can carry in Counter-Strike 2many already known and classic shooters, but depending on each one, some may be better than others, whether they are pistols, rifles, rifles, shotguns, we have everything, and that is what we are going to see in this section.

Tier list of the best weaponsThe best pistolsThe best rifles and riflesThe best shotgunsSpecials

Maps

Counter-Strike 2 has been released with 10 maps, a somewhat reduced number according to some, since we have not lost some classic maps well known to everyone in the community. We also have completely renewed environments and mapping thanks to the new game engine, and if you have any questions, we will show them to you in this section.

Frequent questions

Here we review the frequently asked questions and general doubts that may arise from the new title of Valvefrom technical sectionsnew mechanics, systems, ranks, requirements, a little of everything. So that you do not lack anything you need to play optimally and get to know Counter-Strike 2 in depth.

Join the conversation