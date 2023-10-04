The reviews of Detective Pikachu: The Return on Nintendo Switch leave a somewhat lukewarm reception for the new Pokémon game: similar to the 3DS game, but very simple.

Detective Pikachu has returned with a sequel for Nintendo Switch (of the 2018 Nintendo 3DS game, not the movie) that will go on sale this Friday, October 6, an appetizer of a very intense month of October in terms of releases.

Many will know Detective Pikachu from the movie with Ryan Reynolds, but Detective Pikachu from the games, although it tells more or less the same story, is completely different.

Detective Pikachu: The Return reviews are now available. At the moment there aren’t many reviews published (it’s been a difficult week, coinciding with the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage) but so far the reception has been somewhat lukewarm…

Reviews of Detective Pikachu The Return on Nintendo Switch

An hour after the criticism embargo was lifted, there are only 14 reviews recorded, both in Metacritic and Opencritic, although leaving different averages: 71 in Metacritic and 66 in Opencritic.

ComicBook: Unless you’re a Pokémon fan or a small child, Detective Pikachu Returns probably won’t be of much use to you. Detective Pikachu is still a joy to watch, but his antics are hardly worth the $50 price tag. 5/10 IGN: Detective Pikachu Returns is another mystery whodunnit in the Pokémon universe, but it’s hard to figure out who it’s for, despite having all the clues. 6/10 VGC: Detective Pikachu is full of simple puzzles, clever dialogue, and Pokémon to discover. He won’t excite older fans from a gameplay perspective and is visually inconsistent, but he will likely introduce thousands of younger fans to a whole new genre of video games. 6/10 Nintendo Life: If you can put up with the inherent repetitiveness of most of the main game, along with fairly monotonous graphics, you’ll enjoy it. 7/10 God if a Geek: Detective Pikachu Returns offers a relaxing time in a universe full of characters you know and love, and it will make you laugh, but it won’t be for everyone. 7/10 Press Start: The relationship between Tim and Pikachu is a highlight, as are the Pokémon that help you along the way. Uninspired human character designs spoil an otherwise decent presentation, full of cool Pokémon and fun music. 7/10

If you played the 3DS original, you can expect more of the same with barely evolved graphics, which is a big but in all the reviews. Despite this, if you are looking for a simple graphic novel, style Ace Attorney but in the world of Pokémon, it can be a fun option.

If you give it a chance, Detective Pikachu: The Returnout on Switch on October 6while the sequel to the Hollywood film remains in limbo…