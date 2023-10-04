Hesitating whether to get Assassin’s Creed Mirage or not? Here we leave a few evaluations that the new installment of the Ubisoft saga has left.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage It arrives on October 5 on consoles and PC ready to honor the 15 years of the saga by returning to the roots that made it great. Basim’s story takes us to simpler times, of pure adventure, parkour and murders in the shadows.

If you want this release from Ubisoft, but you have doubts about whether to get it or not, we are here to help you collecting some of the notes that the game has obtained in the analysis of the international press.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage notes

Of course, first of all, we encourage you to take a good look at our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, which we have rated as follows:

It’s not the biggest or most spectacular game in the series, but it doesn’t pretend to be that way either. If you want nostalgia for times gone by with a technical touch of present times, here you can enjoy it in style without having to connect to the Animus.

Having clarified this, we point out that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has obtained an average score of 78 on Metacritic so far (two points less than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla). Here we leave your most outstanding notes and evaluations:

90 – Noixy Pixel: Assassin’s Creed Mirage wants players to experience its story to the end and you’ll be glad you did. There are many nostalgic scenes that replicate the first entries in the series, but Mirage manages to create a genuinely unique experience that could well inform future entries. 80 – Games Radar: Ubisoft Bordeaux has delivered exactly what it promised. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a compact, stealth-focused adventure that punishes anyone who tries to make noise, and it does so in a world that’s always a pleasure to explore. 80 – Screen Rant: Despite some disappointing narrative moments, Mirage is a refreshing return to what Assassin’s Creed used to be, and consequently a glimpse into what has been lost by being dragged into vast open-world adventures. 80 – VGC: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a short, intense journey through the blood-soaked streets of Baghdad. A welcome return to the series’ roots, Mirage is a breath of fresh air in the endless sea of ​​open-world adventure games. 80 – VGC247: Mirage represents Ubisoft at its best; fueling historical intrigue with tight, uncomplicated gameplay systems that make puzzles out of environments, that lead you to fantastical treasures, that shake you out of your false sense of security every time you get too comfortable 70 – Push Square: Assassin’s Creed Mirage sets out in search of its roots and finds them, both for better and for worse. Undeniably basic in its approach to stealth and combat, it feels oddly dated in terms of design, but it’s also a refreshing reminder of the series’ original strengths. 60 – Siliconera: While I love the mood, vibe, and look of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s also one of my least favorite games in the series as of late. It’s a step backwards in virtually every sense of the word, for better or worse.

Will you play this new installment? Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is not a perfect game and it will hardly attract a different audience than usual, but it will make you feel a comfortable nostalgia that, perhaps, could mark a new path forward for the saga.