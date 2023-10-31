When Halloween arrives, strange things can happen in Pasapalabra like a Mad Hatter welcoming Hannibal Lecter and the Queen of Hearts. Both characters have possessed David Civera and Cristina Rodríguez, in charge of helping Marta Garriga on this special and terrifying afternoon.

Roberto Leal has agreed to remove David Civera’s mask, even though he is biting. What he does not dare is to remove the straitjacket, at least for now. “You’re handsome with gray hair,” he assured the singer, who returned the compliment, hallucinating with his characterization as the Hatter.

Very regal, Cristina Rodríguez has acknowledged: “I love being queen.” She is because of a program, Queen of Hearts, although she has run for something else: “Letizia, if you ever leave the position, I will run.” She has competition with Princess Leonor, who has just sworn in the Constitution. The difference is that our guest likes… cutting off heads! Press play… and relive this great moment!