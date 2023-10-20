loading…

The US provides more aid to Israel than Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United States (US) has shown its intervention in bloody wars and spent a lot of state budget in Ukraine and Israel. However, the US seems to be favoritism because it prioritizes Israel over Ukraine.

How does US military aid to Israel and Ukraine compare? Here’s the comparison.

1. IDR 2,509 trillion for Israel



Photo/Reuters

According to the BBC, Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of United States (US) military aid since World War II.

To date, the US has given Israel USD158 billion or IDR 2,509 trillion in bilateral aid and military funding, according to the Congressional Research Service, a public policy research institute of the US Congress.

In 2023, the US set aside USD 3.8 billion for Israel in military funding. This is part of a 10-year agreement signed during the administration of former US President Barack Obama that promised to provide $38 billion in military aid to Israel from 2019 to 2028.

2. IDR 1,191 Trillion for Ukraine



Photo/Reuters

Since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, the Joe Biden administration and the US Congress have provided more than USD 75 billion or IDR 1,191 trillion in aid to Ukraine, which includes humanitarian, financial and military assistance. This was revealed by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.

About 60% of this amount is military related, such as weapons and security assistance.

What is the reason for the US to provide assistance to Israel and Ukraine? And impressed that the US is favoritism?



Photo/Reuters

US President Joe Biden firmly believes that it is America’s responsibility – his personal responsibility – to defend democracy around the world.

It was a sincere, heartfelt and impassioned speech from a man whose words don’t always strike a chord with voters, but who excels at conveying empathy for those suffering from conflict around the world.