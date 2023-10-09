loading…

MOSCOW – The Storm Z Battalion is a death squad that is very feared by the Ukrainian army on the battlefield. Russian President Vladimir Putin founded the force inspired by the brigade founded by President Joseph Stalin.

The following is a comparison of Storm Z in the Putin and Stalin era.

Storm Z Versi Putin

1. Imitate Wagner’s Success



According to Al Arabiya, Russia has formed the company “Storm Z” which is fighting against Ukrainian troops in an effort to emulate the experience of the Wagner mercenary group.

Serhii Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Eastern military command, said that Russia’s “Storm Z” formation was created from “anti-social elements, criminals and mercenaries” in Moscow’s attempt to “repeat the Wagner experience.”

Cherevaty had said previously: “This Wagner Group Replica Storm Z assault company was established under the Military Office. There are probably more than 170,000 in our operational zone.”

Tavria Defense Forces spokesperson Valerii Shershen said about the “Storm Z” formation: “Their numbers and quality are changing, they are becoming better prepared. They are already using second-line reserves. There are more marines and paratroopers, and a separate special forces group is working.”

2. Consists of Criminals and Mercenaries

The Washington-based Institute of Study of War (ISW) research institute wrote in its assessment that the “Storm-Z” units formed by inmates had low operational effectiveness due to poor morale and discipline. “Storm-Z” units were largely ineffective in making more than small-scale tactical breakthroughs.

The Ukrainian National Resistance Center said in July that there was an increase in the number of members of its “Storm Z” unit. “Storm Z is one of the ‘punitive military units’ created by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the Wagner PMC model. Members of this unit are recruited in Russian prisons, motivated by the prospect of reduced sentences and ‘earnings’ of USD 2,000 per month.”

Before the uprising of the Wagner group led by its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on June 24, the mercenary group fought in the Ukrainian war and surrendered the flashpoint town of Bakhmut to the control of the Russian army after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Storm Z Versi Stalin

1. Punishment Battalion



During World War II, Joseph Stalin imposed cruel punishments for soldiers who retreated or left their posts without permission: They would be forced to join “punishment battalions” which would in turn be deployed to the most dangerous parts of the front lines, which was effectively death. .

2. Part of the Red Army

Anne Applebaum, a renowned historian of Soviet Russia and Stalinism, points out that Storm Z was part of Stalin’s Red Army.

The Red Army was a Soviet army formed by the Communist government after the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. The Russian imperial army and navy, along with other imperial institutions of Tsarist Russia, disintegrated after the outbreak of the Russian Revolution of 1917.

By decree of January 28, 1918, the Council of People’s Commissars created a voluntary Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army. The first units, fighting with revolutionary fervor, prevailed against the Germans at Narva and Pskov on February 23, 1918, which became Soviet Army Day.

On April 22, 1918, the Soviet government established mandatory military training for workers and peasants who did not employ wage labor, and this was the beginning of the founding of the Red Army. Its founder was Leon Trotsky, people’s commissar of war from March 1918 until he lost his post in November 1924.

