Comparison of Israel’s military strength with Pakistan, one of which has nuclear weapons. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – The comparison of the military strengths of Israel and Pakistan is an interesting discussion to review. Famous for the various sophisticated weapons each has, which of the two is superior?

The Israeli military is facing a turbulent period following the al-Aqsa Operation Storm initiated by Hamas. Famous for having many sophisticated weapons, many parties are questioning this status after the fatal attack they experienced recently.

A number of observers have even begun to compare Israel’s military strength, which they feel has weakened. Of the many comparisons, there are some who try to compare it with Muslim countries such as Pakistan.

Military Comparison of Israel and Pakistan

1. Shoe Power Index

Regarding the comparison of index scores issued by Global Fire Power 2023, there are interesting things that can be seen. It turns out that Pakistan is far superior to Israel.

Pakistan is in seventh place out of 145 other countries ranked. The score itself is 0.1694 (perfect score: 0.0000)

Meanwhile for Israel, they are ranked 18th. The value is 0.2757.

2. Number of Personnel

Israel is estimated to have a population of more than 8.9 million people. Of this figure, they have 173,000 active troops, 465,000 reserve troops and 8,000 paramilitary troops.

Again, Pakistan was ahead again. This Muslim-majority country has 654,000 active personnel, 550,000 reserve personnel and 500,000 paramilitary troops.

3. Land Combat Equipment

In the land sector, Pakistan has 3,742 tanks. Then, there are also 77,771 armored vehicles, more than 4,000 artillery pieces, and 1,838 mobile rocket projectors.

Meanwhile for Israel, they have 2,200 tanks and 56,290 armored vehicles. Of the remainder, there were less than 1,000 artillery pieces as well as 300 mobile rocket projectors.

4. Naval Combat Equipment

Turning to naval dimensions, Israel has 5 submarines, 7 corvettes and 45 patrol boats. Meanwhile, Pakistan has 48 patrol boats, 2 corvettes, 6 frigates, 2 destroyers and 9 submarines.

5. Air Combat Equipment

Pakistan is again superior when looking at its air combat equipment. They have 363 fighter aircraft, 90 special attack aircraft, 59 transport aircraft, 550 training aircraft, 25 special mission aircraft, 322 helicopters and 58 attack helicopters.

Meanwhile, for Israel, they have 48 attack helicopters, 126 helicopters, 23 special mission aircraft, 153 training aircraft, 15 transport aircraft, 32 special attack aircraft and 241 fighter aircraft.

6. Nuclear

Currently, only a handful of countries in the world are known to possess nuclear weapons. Of the many names, one of them is Pakistan.

Quoting a report from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Wednesday (11/10/2023), Pakistan is estimated to have a nuclear weapons stockpile of up to 170 warheads. The US Defense Intelligence Agency found that the figure had grown significantly since its 1999 projections.

Meanwhile, for Israel, they have not been confirmed as a country that has nuclear weapons.

This is an interesting review of the military comparison between Israel and Pakistan.

