The Fateh-110 missile is Iran’s mainstay. Photo/Reuters

TEHERAN – The comparison of the power of the Fateh-110 missile with ATACMS is an interesting discussion to review. Both are known to be capable weapons that have amazing abilities.

Recently, Russia was reported to be targeting Iran’s Fateh-110 missile. The reason is because it will be used against the United States Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) which is reportedly going to be used by Ukraine.

Furthermore, the following is a review of the known comparison of the power of the Fateh-110 missile with the ATACMS.

Fateh-110 vs ATACMS Missile Comparison

1. Rudal Fateh-110

Fateh-110 is a short-range ballistic missile owned by Iran. Tehran has been developing this weaponry since 1995.

Quoting the Missile Threat page, Tuesday (3/10/2023), the Fateh-110 has a length of 8.86 m, a diameter of 0.61 m, and a weight of 3,450 kg. Initially, the missile relied on a single-stage solid propellant engine that gave it a range of up to 210 km.

However, over time Iran continued to develop it. With the additional booster, the Fateh-100’s range is estimated to reach up to 400-500 km.

Looking at its history, the Fateh-110 carried out its first flight test in May 2001. After carrying out several follow-up tests, this missile is believed to have reached operational capability in 2004.

In terms of performance, the Fateh-110 is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kg. Together with its powerful capabilities, this missile has become Iran’s mainstay weapon which is also in great demand by other countries.

Most recently, Russia is also reportedly interested in the Fateh-110. Seeing its apparently harmonious relationship with Iran, it feels like Moscow will soon have one in the future.

2. ATACMS

The Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is a short-range ballistic missile system owned by the United States. This weapon is also known as the M39 by the US Army and the MGM-140 by the Department of Defense.

ATACMS entered US Army service in 1991. This missile system is driven by a solid-fuel rocket motor with different effective ranges for each variant.