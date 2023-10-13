loading…

Palestinian rescue teams work at the site of an Israeli missile attack, in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, October 9, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

GAZA – The Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine war are two very different wars, but both have caused tremendous suffering for civilians.

The Israeli and Palestinian war has been going on for more than 70 years, while the Russian and Ukrainian war has only just started in early 2022. However, both of these wars have caused many civilian casualties.

Civilian Casualties

According to UN data, more than 11,000 civilians have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2006. Most of the dead were Palestinians, including many children.

In the Russo-Ukrainian war, the UN has reported more than 6,000 civilian casualties, including more than 1,000 children. However, the actual figure is likely much higher.

Attacks on Civil Infrastructure

Both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian-Ukrainian war have been accused of attacking civilian infrastructure.

Israel has been accused of attacking hospitals, schools and mosques in Gaza. Russia has been accused of attacking hospitals, schools and apartments in Ukraine.

Ukraine is also accused of attacking hospitals, schools and apartments in the Donbass region and Crimea to date.

Attacks on Civilians

Both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian-Ukrainian war have also been accused of directly attacking civilians.

Israel has been accused of disproportionate use of weapons against civilians in Gaza. Russia has been accused of indiscriminately bombarding Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is also accused of attacking the Donbass and Crimea regions, especially those that have joined Russia.