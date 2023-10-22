Mortal Kombat 1 has poor quality graphics on the Nintendo Switch version

Nintendo Switch is a console that offers a wide variety of games, from the most casual to the most demanding. However, not all adapt equally well to the technical limitations of the hybrid console and some suffer from a notable loss of quality compared to other consoles. This is the case of Mortal Kombat 1, the reboot of the fighting saga that came out in 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a game that stands out for its realistic graphics, physics and animations. However, on Nintendo Switch the game looks very different, with blurry textures, flat lighting, and clipped animations. The difference is so great that some users They have compared the game to a PS2 titlebecause with Hogwarts Legacy, which has not yet reached the platform, it seems that it is achieving a good balance between quality and performanceor at least that’s what the trailers have revealed.

This is the difference between the graphics of Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy

The new installment from NetherRealm Studios is currently one of the best Mortal Kombat games and it has some of the most advanced features of the new generation of consoles. For example, the graphic quality, the bloody scenes and the realistic setting make this title stand out among many others. We talk especially about the versions for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and Ssince it seems that it is not one of the games with the best graphics on the Nintendo Switch.

The truth is that its arrival on this platform was highly celebrated by fans of the genre, but the joy was short-lived, because when testing the game they realized that the Nintendo Switch version was much inferior to the other versions. It is not only a lower FPS speed, but also a drastic reduction in graphic detail that makes the characters and settings look blurry, pixelated and with low-resolution textures, as if it were a game from yesteryear. Also, Mortal Kombat 1 was presenting some errors and bugs in the animations, which affected playability and immersion. Although a recent update improved some aspects of the game on Switch, the difference is still huge compared to other versions.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games on Nintendo Switch, since its version is being developed for to be launched on the platform soon. Many users wonder if the Switch version can live up to expectations, or if it will suffer the same problem as Mortal Kombat 1. Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world role-playing game with a high level of graphic detail, that requires high performance to run correctly. Despite all this, some of the advances that have been shown on the graphic section of the game is acceptable and, below, we leave you some images of what Hogwarts Legacy will be on Nintendo Switch.

Will Hogwarts Legacy be better than Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch?

The answer is not easy, since it will largely depend on the work that the game developers do to adapt it to the Switch hardware. Some examples show that it is possible adapt successful games to Switch without losing all the quality, just as they have done with Nier: Automata, but there is also the case of titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that have had obvious graphical limitations for everything that the optimization process entails in AAA deliveries.

As for Mortal Kombat 1, it is one of those that has been significantly affected in many aspects. The truth is that this is something that makes a lot of sense, considering that the video game has been released especially for the next gen, a generation to which the Nintendo Switch does not belong, while Hogwarts Legacy did have versions for Xbox One and PS4, which could have made the adaptation process to Nintendo Switch a little easier.

Ideally, the game would be able to make the most of the console’s capabilities without losing its essence or its quality, but we also have to be realistic and accept that there will be some differences compared to other more powerful versions. Be that as it may, for now we only have a few images of Hogwarts Legacy, so we have to wait for see how it turns out on Switch when it is officially launched on the market.

