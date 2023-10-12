Company of Heroesdeveloped by Relic Entertainment, arrives today on the Grande N console with a control system adapted for Nintendo users. The strategy classic will also include Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor, in a single bundle.

You will be able to give orders and put into practice the necessary tactics in a simple way, in order to facilitate the frenetic fighting between squadrons during the ferocious battles ranging from the D-Day landings to the liberation of Normandy. Company of Heroes Collection will only support single-player modes at launch, while multiplayer is scheduled for a later update.

