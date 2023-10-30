Pablo Picasso was clear that inspiration existed, but that it had to find you working. Thus, while working, Francia Cortés was surprised by the idea to create MÖR Beauty Care, the company to which she has dedicated the last five years of her life and which emerged with a simple idea: to help others solve their skin problems.

What has now become a company that, through biotechnology, offers solutions to problems such as acne, blemishes and scars, among others, was the result of a success story that made it identify its mission. “When I was in the first semester of my International Business degree, I had no idea what marketing or accounting was and I met a classmate whose self-esteem was very low because he suffered from acne. I was frustrated that a problem made him feel less, for him. I started researching; Although I don’t consider myself vain, skincare is an investment.”

The result was a homemade cream that was a success, the word-of-mouth recommendation among his colleagues made him think that in order to offer his own product he had to improve the formula and that’s where it all began. “I made alliances with a chemist with a specialty in biotechnology, with a dermatologist to train me on skin diseases and cosmetic formulations.” And before finishing her studies, Francia was already a businesswoman who had enough energy to be the president of the student society in the business division of the University Center for Economic and Administrative Sciences (CUCEA), general university advisor and advise new entrepreneurs.

Opportunities are everywhere

Although he was not always so clear about what he wanted to do with his life, he knew that choosing what satisfied him would give him the answer. “I have always been a person who has a gift as a leader, but I didn’t know myself, I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up, I didn’t know what my driving force in life was; He didn’t even know what he wanted to study. First I wanted to study medicine, I took an exam at CUCS, then I did paperwork for CUCEA because I reflected a little that my skills were oriented towards business, towards administration” and In the development of MÖR Beauty Care, she managed to unite all the concerns that accompanied her since she was a child in her native Nayarit, where she left to seek better opportunities..

“I thought that if I didn’t leave Tepic I wouldn’t be successful, I thought about going to study in Guadalajara and I realized that the opportunities are wherever we are, it depends on us if we are going to take them, if we are going to prepare ourselves.” to say ‘I deserve it and I’m going for everything.'” This is how her determination took her everywhere, France offers in-person and online conferences for universities throughout the country. “I have always liked to influence my society, so when projects are presented to me I don’t say no, in life we ​​must have a motivation or a driving force, and I love being invited to projects and conferences.”

reunion with yourself

One of the great lessons that France learned recently is that looking outside for so long made it stop looking inside, so some time ago it realized that despite the many projects in which it participates, it had to stop when it felt like unfocused, at just 25 years old she came to feel empty. It was then that found new motivation as a participant in the Mexicana Universal Nayarit 2023 beauty pageant and decided to make a new investment: “I invested in myself, in my femininity, I entered a world that I didn’t know and I discovered that pageants are made so that a woman can recognize her value, to achieve what she sets out to do. We are the sum of the people we help to shine; Meeting different personalities in the contest helped me, I learned from each of the girls who participated and it was a stage in which I was able to open my eyes.”

This is how France does not stop learning. With a master’s degree in Marketing and knowledge to advise new entrepreneurs, she recognizes that there is always someone who can teach us something and even when the future is not very clear, success will reach you in any way. “No matter how old we are or the stage of life we ​​are in, sooner or later we are going to find what is for us and that is going to move not only our economy but our soul, because to be good with ourselves we need be well spiritually.” That’s why now it doesn’t matter if she is in Tepic or Guadalajara, if she develops a new product or wins a crown in a beauty pageant, she is clear that life will take her to the right place.

