For an entrepreneur there is no greater satisfaction than making your own business possible. Brenda Mercado captured at the beauty clinic “Narcissus: healthy vanity” the answer to her concerns as a businesswoman along with her other two partners.

The seed was planted by Brenda’s parents, because while she was studying her degree in Nutrition they encouraged her to open her own office once she finished her studies. She tried previous projects, but it was not until the partnership with her other two partners was consolidated that the clinic took shape. “My first job was for a company, but I didn’t really like being tied to a fixed time. I like to be in control of my time,” so with their knowledge, savings and a lot of perseverance, the clinic has just completed one year in service. “It has been difficult but I am very happy, my other two partners and I are very committed, but because of my career I am a little more involved. I have to be everything, the human resources person, the supplier, the boss, the nutritionist, the therapist, there are times when I manage social media, I have a very busy schedule, but when we get nice comments from clients it is worth the effort. It’s sad, it’s very gratifying.”

In a competitive market such as that of health and beauty, Brenda believes that it is customer service that makes the difference in attracting new clients. “Now with Narciso I had the opportunity to design the services I wanted to offer, the quality of customer service”, all tailored to her project, because before Narciso, Brenda learned about other areas of customer service, she even started a small project at home, but it was only now that he united his experience and knowledge in the same company.

The difference

Many clinics and aesthetics can offer beauty and nutrition treatments, the comprehensive concept has a considerable offer, however being able to differentiate yourself in the market is the task on which Brenda has worked for a year. Quality of care is everything. “Although the sun shines for everyone, we try to get our own clients and we manage to differentiate ourselves by the attention we give them. We always welcome you with the drink of your choice, aromatherapy, we confirm appointments; Sometimes I have to be the parking valet – he shares with a laugh – so they don’t worry about anything, it’s about pampering themselves.”, and it is not only vanity, as the name of the company describes it, it is allowing yourself a moment to relax, disconnect and feel better about yourself.

Among the star treatments are nail care and body treatments. “The ‘superreductive’ combines several techniques and is highly sought after; In facials, dermabrasion is what we are asked for the most and with relaxing and relaxing massages, clients tell us that we renew their lives,” Brenda shares in the clinic’s anecdote.

Invest to earn

Brenda and her partners were clear that to “think big” they had to have resources available and an important part, beyond credits and financing, was savings. “It is very important for everyone, it has always been, but when it comes to entrepreneurship we could not achieve anything without it, when you think big you must have resources available, my partners had the idea that money would make more money, it was about that it would generate money and not stay ‘under the mattress’. We thought about everything that was necessary and we continued saving to provide a better service”, in this way the investment is recovered much sooner than expected since they do not have to allocate their profits to paying loans.

Although the Narciso clinic is still young, Brenda and her partners know that they cannot take anything for granted, so every day is an opportunity to grow until they reach consolidation. The best recommendation she can give to an entrepreneur is not to give up, something she also learned from her parents. “Success is not achieved overnight, this is a path that is built. There is competition and if you like what you do, don’t get carried away by bad comments or bad days. Don’t despair. You have to pursue and achieve your dreams, don’t let anyone take them away from you. You also learn from failures”, and she continues on this path of learning.

Visit them

Home: Av. Ecónomos 6880-A Rinconada del Parque. A few blocks from Metropolitan Park

Other: 331336 4245

Check out their services: @narciso.gdl

