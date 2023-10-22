Suara.com – Songdut singer Ayu Ting Ting and her daughter Bilqis Khumairah Rajak appeared at the peak night event of MNCTV’s Kilau Raya 32 on Saturday (21/10/2023).

When appearing, Ayu Ting Ting and Bilqis wore short black and red dresses together.

Ayu Ting Ting appeared in black heels and red socks. Meanwhile, Bilqis wears black boots and red shoes.

While at the event, the two of them sang together the NewJeans song entitled New Jeans.

However, what is in the spotlight is Ayu Ting Ting’s clothes which are considered very short compared to her daughter’s clothes.

This can be seen in the video re-shared by the account @mh_aditya9. Netizens are also busy highlighting Ayu Ting Ting’s short clothes.

“The child’s skirt is the same as the mother’s skirt, the length of the child’s skirt,” said the account @nay****.

“His clothes are loose,” said the account @wat***.

“C Ayu’s skirt is too short for the daughter of a Hajj mother,” said the account @cla***.

“The child is wearing a short skirt, the mother’s skirt is no less short,” said the account @mah****.

However, there were also those who praised Ayu Ting Ting and Bilqis’ appearance because they were considered like a sister and brother.

“Is this a child or a sibling,” said the account @sar***.

“It’s really beautiful, mother and child, it feels like your little brother and sister are always healthy,” said the account @sit***.

“It’s just like Ade,” said the account @fah***.