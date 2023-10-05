Say goodbye to cables with the Razer Orochi V2, a wireless mouse that will not leave you indifferent.

The Razer Orochi V2 mouse runs on one AA battery

Join the conversation

Razer has launched so many mice that remembering them all is very difficult, if not impossible, which is why the Razer Orochi V2 doesn’t sound familiar to you. This is a mouse that went on sale a couple of years ago. Well now you have a 43% discount on Amazon, so its price has plummeted. One of its strong points is autonomy, but we will talk about this later.

The Razer Orochi V2 has a price of 84.99 euros on the Razer website, but you can get it for only 48.29 euros on Amazon. We are talking about 36.70 euros less RRP, which is not bad at all. It is a very attractive price for a mouse that It has 4.4 stars out of 5. Plus, you just have to take a look at the reviews from buyers to see that it is worth it.

Razer Orochi V2

Get the Razer Orochi V2 43% cheaper on Amazon

This gaming mouse has the Razer 5G 18,000 DPI sensor and Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless technology. The latter guarantees a more stable connection. To use this connection you have to connect the 2.4 GHz USB adapter that comes in the box. Also can be connected via Bluetooth, allowing it to be used with multiple devices. That said, it is worth mentioning that autonomy depends on how you connect it. According to Razer, if you do it via Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless the AA battery can last up to 425 hours, while if you do it via Bluetooth it increases to 950 hours.

As for the buttons, it has 6, and They are programmable using Razer Synapse 3 software. But this is not all, it also supports macros and secondary functions. This program is available for Windows 10/11 and you can download it from the Razer website. It is a very useful tool to configure all your Razer peripherals and accessories.

Razer Orochi V2

In short, the Razer Orochi V2 is a very complete gaming mouse and suitable for playing, working or surfing the Internet. It has an ergonomic and comfortable design, the battery lasts a long time and offers excellent performance under all types of scenarios. If you were looking for a mouse that is versatile, lightweight (less than 60 grams without the battery) and with programmable buttons, then you can’t miss this offer from Amazon. Now, remember that it is for a limited time, so Don’t hesitate and get it.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.