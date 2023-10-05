The former manager writes for us: “Against Benfica after the goal the Nerazzurri continued to attack, to attack, they never stopped. And Thuram’s role…”

Let’s start immediately with the most important thing: congratulations to Inter and Simone Inzaghi. Against Benfica the Nerazzurri really convinced me: theirs was an international victory due to the way they interpreted the match. I have to admit that they started out a bit so-so, but then they came out on top and were fantastic in the second half. After the goal they continued to attack, to attack, they never stopped. Well done. And, what should not be overlooked, they didn’t take any risks: this means that if you keep the ball, the opponents have fewer opportunities to create danger for you. It seems like such a logical question to me, yet Italian teams don’t always behave in this way. Inter did it and it was a nice sight. If, however, after Thuram’s opening goal, she had retreated and only thought about defending herself, who knows what would have happened. Benfica certainly would have had a few more opportunities to achieve a draw.