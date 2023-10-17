Good news: a sporty badge on a company car. Why not!

In most cases, commercial vehicles are quite down-to-earth. After all, they are meant to work with and not so much to appease the inner Bokito. You don’t have to show off with it and no one expects appealing sporting performance from it.

There have been a few fast commercial vehicles every now and then, but that was often limited to a concept or small series of production cars. Except with pickups. Then manufacturers will dare to put it into production.

For today we have the Toyota Hilux GR Sport II for you. GR stands for Gazoo Racing and is the label for all sporty Toyotas. The Toyota Hilux GR Sport II is sporty, as has been the trend for pick-ups since the Ford F-150 Raptor: the car is raised instead of lowered and intended for rougher terrain.

Sporty badge on a company car

The extra height is not too bad at only 20 millimeters, but hey, every centimeter counts. More important for the improved stance is the track width. This has actually increased, and considerably so. It is 14 centimeters larger at the front and even 15 centimeters at the rear. Probably in comparison to the standard model of the Hilux which does not have wheel arch extensions.

Of course there are new tires: real all-terrain tires that are nice and spongy on asphalt and make an extreme noise. But hey, that’s nice if you have to get into the mud, then you suddenly have the right tires with you. Thanks to the increased height and larger tires, the front approach angle is now 30 degrees instead of, er, 29 degrees.

With new monotube dampers, the handling on unpaved roads is a lot better. In addition, the braking system has been significantly modified. For the front you get larger discs and claws. At the rear, the Hilux – believe it or not – still has drum brakes! This has now been adjusted with a set of discs.

More power?

Despite all the upgrades, the engine has not been modified. The four-cylinder diesel engine produces 201 hp and 500 Nm and is linked to a six-speed automatic transmission. Shame. In Australia there is a ‘power pack’ for it, then you go to 225 hp and 550 Nm.

Of course, the Toyota Hilux GR Sport II is also a car that is more pleasant to the eye. So you get the complete range to make the car cooler. Think of the mesh grille, running boards, red brake calipers, black mirror covers, black wheel arch covers and so on.

Toyota continued to spruce up the Hilux GR Sport in the interior. There are various GR logos and the belts are in red. That’s very sporty and costs a fortune from Porsche. The 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is not sporty, but it is nice.

