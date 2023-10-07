The wish of the fans of lady rocker Atiek CB who wanted to see the faces of her two daughters was granted.

Born in East Java, legendary Indonesian lady rocker, Atiek CB has never abandoned her typical East Javanese speaking style. He speaks openly as he is, sometimes inviting smiles and even laughter because his choice of sentences is unexpected.

For a long time, fans have been curious because Atiek CB has never posted family photos on social media pages in the name of his account. Not her husband, Lawrence Smith, nor her two daughters, Kendall and Kyna Anne Smith. It’s all just Mbak Atiek aka Mommy Atiek.

Atiek CB is always cool and plans to make a comeback in Indonesia (source: (screenshot of Melaney Ricardo YouTube Channel).)

However, one day, the management of the singer whose real name was Atiek Prasetyawati managed to get photos of Atiek CB’s daughters when they were still children and living in Jakarta. Suddenly warm welcomes poured in. Then there was also a photo upload of the face of his second daughter, Kyna Anne Smith, which was again greeted with excitement.

Then after many full moons, finally there is a portrait of Atiek CB and Lawrence Smith’s first daughter, namely Kendall Smith. With the foreword, “He doesn’t like being photographed so this is a candid version shared, to fulfill fans’ wishes.”

The response from guests who visited the Atiek CB social media page which displayed the account name as Atiek CB Sunglasses was also enthusiastic.

All comments were read one by one by the singer of the hits “Terserah Boy” and “You Where” and answered humorously. One of the things that most amused me was when the comment came up, “The daughter is very beautiful, Mbak Atiek.”

Atiek CB’s two daughters in childhood, while still in Indonesia (source: (Atiek CB’s Instagram).)

The answer given by Atiek CB was, “Loh ibune opo yo ayu?” in East Javanese which means “(even though they are beautiful) is the mother too?” or a very humble response.

Meanwhile, the comment read, “I surrender if I want to be Mbak Atiek’s in-laws,” he answered with a laughing emoji.

Others are more or less similar, including comments that Atiek CB’s two daughters are themselves in the Western version. There are also those who say they are very similar to his figure, which has not changed until now.

In uploading photos of Atiek CB’s two children when they were still children, it is clear that both of them idolize their mother. Kendall is seen wearing her mother’s trademark large glasses, while Kyna Anne is holding sunglasses for children. Their style is indeed similar to that of my beloved Mommy!

