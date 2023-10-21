Denpasar Voice – Diaspora player for the U-17 Indonesian National Team, Amar Rayhan Brkic expressed his feelings after attending the U-17 Indonesian National Team’s training camp (TC) in Germany.

Amar had mixed feelings after trying out training with Arkhan Kaka et al with the U-17 Indonesian National Team squad.

The 16 year old young player who plays for the German club, TSG Hoffenheim U-17, has twice represented the Indonesian U-17 national team.

Amar defended the Garuda Muda squad during trials with Mainz U-19 and SV Meppen U-17.

He was able to show his quality and scored a goal for the U-17 Indonesian National Team in the trial match.

“I have very mixed feelings. “Happy of course because I will be playing in the U-17 World Cup for my country, Indonesia,” said Amar as reported by Suara Denpasar from the official PSSI website, Saturday (21/10/2023).

While attending the U-17 Indonesian National Team training camp, Amar was pleased with the warm welcome given by all elements of the team.

“My training with the team was extraordinary because all the players and coaches were good to me. “It was really fun together and a fun time with them,” he continued.

The Indonesian U-17 national team coached by Bima Sakti will return to Indonesia on 24 October 2023 to make final preparations ahead of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The kick off for the 2023 U-17 World Cup will be held on November 10 2023 where Garuda Muda will compete in Group A with Ecuador, Morocco and Panama. (*/Rizal)