The famous real-time tactics series inaugurated by Pyro Studios is about to return with Commandos: Origins, a new video game developed by Claymore Game Studios and produced by Kalypso Media, now the rights holders of the franchise.

Commandos: Origins will tell the story of the beginnings of the famous, or infamous depending on your point of view, elite team operating on the front lines of the Second World War, often behind enemy lines. This new title will take us to the days when Green Beret Jack O’Hara founded the unit to carry out missions that anyone else would have considered suicidal.

To complete each mission it will be necessary to exploit the skills of the six members of the team: The Green Beret, Engineer, Sniper, Pilot, Diver and Spy will have to combine their skills to tackle the most challenging tasks. Only thanks to a well-thought-out plan, and the combination of stealth and destruction, will this elite troop be able to triumph over the overwhelming forces of the Third Reich.

Commandos: Origins will take players around the world, from the frozen plains of the Arctic to the vast deserts of Africa, from the western coasts of Europe to the Eastern Front, insidedetailed, varied and interactive levels that offer multiple approaches to accomplishing the goal. The game will also support local co-op in split-screen or online.

Commandos: Origins doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we know will debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S during 2024.

