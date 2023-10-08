Kalypso Media has announced a new title in the RTS series Commandos: Commandos: Origins. Developed by Claymore Game Studios, and will be released in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, while it will also be available on day one for Game Pass.

A prequel to the series, the real-time tactics title follows the squad’s beginnings in World War II. Jack O’Hara returns as the Green Beret, and with his companions, players can utilize his abilities, from the explosive Sapper to the elusive Spy, to carry out rescue missions and raids. Stealth and sabotage are your main objectives instead of direct gunfights.

There are over ten missions based on authentic World War II environments, from the Arctic to the African desert, with two-player cooperative support (both online and split-screen). You can simultaneously execute commands across your entire squad, drive vehicles, and more. Stay tuned for more details before the game launches.

Commandos: Origins will be released sometime in 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can watch the announcement trailer below.