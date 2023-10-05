Kalypso Media will deliver what it promised. The mythical commando saga He will return with a new installment, and his name could not be more explanatory: Commandos Origins. As they show, we are facing the return of that war strategy game in real time that so amazed players from all over the world, especially those from Spain, since the original game was designed by a Spanish studio that shook everyone.

A team to end the war

In Commandos Origins we will once again put ourselves in the shoes of The Green Beret, the sniper, the spy and three other soldiers who will form the team of 6 members of this elite platoon. The missions will present us with different objectives that we can always solve in different ways, but where stealth and strategy will be sought above all.

The novelty will be focused on the new more detailed graphics y more precise controls and modern, although the camera perspective will remain the same, feeling very close to the original experience of the classic.

Alone or accompanied

Another new feature that Commandos Origins will incorporate is that we will be able to play in multiplayer mode with a friend to complete missions in mode cooperativeeither to split screen locally or through the internet. In total it seems that there will be more than 10 missions, always set in World War II and where we will explore settings such as the Arctic or the African desert.

When can it be played?

At the moment the official announcement speaks of a launch in 2024, and it has not yet been specified in what month we will see it on the shelves. On Steam, the game’s listing indicates “coming soon”, so we’ll see if they surprise us with a release in the first months of the year.

For now, the only thing you can do is write it down on your calendar or add it to your Steam wish list so you can keep track of it so you don’t miss it. The interesting thing is that apparently it will also arrive as a launch on Xbox Game Pass, so those subscribers to the service will receive it for free on launch day.

Relive the golden era with the remasters

Let us remember that a few years ago Kalipso Media launched the remasters of Commandos 2 and Commandos 3 with very striking changes at a graphic level, and that served to relive the adventures of this mythical saga. While we wait for Commandos: Origins, you could pick up the two remastered installments to prepare yourself for the next release.

Fuente: Kalypso Media