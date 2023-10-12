The comics industry mourns the loss of Keith Giffen, the maestro behind iconic characters like Blue Beetle, Lobo and Rocket.

The comic book community and fans around the world are mourning the sad news of the passing of Keith Giffen, the legendary comic book writer and artist, at the age of 70. He is known for being the co-creator of iconic characters such as Blue Beetle, Lobo, Rocket Raccoon and the famous Justice League International.

The news of his death was made public through his Facebook account, where Keith Giffen, with his characteristic sense of humor, left a message that said: “I told you I was sick,” followed by a humorous “It’s all for no reason.” going to New York Comic Con, thank you,” and concluding with a laugh: “Bwah, ha, ha, ha.”

A brutal artist.

Throughout his career, Keith Giffen left an indelible mark on the world of comics. He was notable for his work on the Legion of Super-Heroes series during the 1980s and 1990s, where he helped introduce the character Lobo alongside writer Roger Slifer. Initially a brutal villain, Lobo became the iconic antihero who is widely recognized today and is rumored to appear in Superman: Legacy in 2025.

Lobo

Along with writer JM DeMatteis and artist Kevin Maguire, Keith Giffen launched Justice League International, a series that has become a beloved classic among comic book fans. The influence of this story is evident in the plans for James Gunn’s new DC Comics films, as a version of the team is expected to appear on screen in the near future.

He also worked for the competition.

Keith Giffen also left his mark on Marvel Comics with the creation of the character Rocket Raccoon in the pages of Marvel Preview, alongside Bill Mantlo. Additionally, in 2006, DC Comics recruited Giffen to help revive the Blue Beetle character, featuring Jaime Reyes, working with television writer John Rogers and artist Cully Hamner.

Blue Beetle

Keith Giffen, throughout his prolific career, changed his artistic style on several occasions, showing his versatility and ability to adapt to different projects. From his early Jack Kirby-influenced style to his more impressionistic work on titles like Trencher, Giffen demonstrated his prowess in comics art.

Not only did he stand out as an artist, but he also made his foray into comics writing, often with an unconventional style full of humor. His work is known for his humorous interpretations of characters and his biting wit.

We say goodbye to a genius.

The comics industry has lost one of its legends, but Keith Giffen’s impact, whether on the page or screen, will live on as an integral part of superhero history. As JM DeMatteis said, “He was one of the most brilliant and creative human beings I have ever met. A curmudgeon with a heart of gold. A generous collaborator. An old and dear friend. And, as my wife observed: He was like a character out of a Keith Giffen story.”

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Keith Giffen as the comics world mourns his loss. His legacy will live on through the pages and vignettes he created during his extraordinary career.