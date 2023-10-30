You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a good wired gaming mouse.

If you are looking for a wired gaming mouse that has an unusual design and is very precise, then you may be interested in the HP OMEN Reactor. This mouse has been on the market for a few years and if we take a look at the reviews from buyers we will see that they are very positive, hence it has a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Well, it has a 50% discount in El Corte Inglés and its price will not leave you indifferent.

The HP OMEN Reactor usually has a recommended price of 69.99 euros, but now it is available for only 34.99 euros at El Corte Inglés and Amazon. As a preview we will say that it is a very comfortable mouse. In fact, adapts very well to any type of grip and has a thumb support system.

Save 35 euros by buying the HP OMEN Reactor mouse at El Corte Inglés

This mouse has been designed for eSports and that is why the response is ultra-fast. Regarding the latter, say that it incorporates optical-mechanical technology that, according to HP, provides a response time of only 0.2 ms. In addition, it supports up to 16,000 DPI. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that It has 6 programmable buttons and RGB lighting. The latter can be customized from the OMEN Command Center program.

We could say right now it is one of the best wired gaming mice that you can buy for less than 35 euros. It is very complete and has some details that are very careful. For example, the latest generation metal cable to increase durability, while the height of the wrist rest is adjustable. The latter is very useful to adapt it to your grip.

In short, the HP OMEN Reactor will not disappoint you. It has everything you need to enjoy your favorite games, especially if you play multiplayer titles. Ok, it’s not wireless, but being wired improves response time, and this is very important in competitive games. So now you know, if you were thinking of renewing your mouse, here is one that is highly recommended. Now, remember that this is a limited time offer, so Don’t hesitate and get it before it runs out.

