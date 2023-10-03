Suara.com – The annual “Oh Beauty Festival” will be back. This fifth year event will start from 5 to 8 October 2023, at City Hall Pondok Indah Mall 3, South Jakarta.

Visitors who attend are expected to use cashless payments, as part of QRIS education.

Apart from inviting 100+ brand partners, this year’s event presents musicians, such as Nadin Amizah, Reality Club, Mocca, White Shoes and The Couples Company, Bilal Indrajaya and Idgitaf.

Makeup tutorials, beauty talks and games with a series of influencers, such as Tasya Farasya, Vinna Gracia, Shani Amelia, and Harumi PS will be present at this event.

Two international beauty icons from Thailand, Babarabeer with Thailand Glass Skin Makeup, and from Malaysia, Mawar Rashid will enliven the event. They will share beauty secrets and provide industry insight.

Irina Chatarina, Co-Founder of Oh Beauty Festival hopes to exchange ideas about beauty trends and demand for this industry.

Overheard Beauty has been founded in 2017 and has always dedicated itself to being more than just a media or company but is committed to becoming an ecosystem that unites communities with the same vision. Overheard Beauty actively collaborates to advance equality, believing that beauty is not just about appearance, but also embraces self-care and personal expression.

To further enliven this year’s event, Overheard Beauty will bring back perfume products that are always eagerly awaited and sell out within minutes every time they are launched.

In Partnership with Tokopedia

Category Strategic Partnership Senior Lead Tokopedia, Azzahra Rahmani Ali, said, groceries (including beauty and personal care) is one of the best-selling product categories on Tokopedia during the third quarter of 2023.

“This shopping trend encourages Tokopedia to continue collaborating with strategic partners so that people can meet the need for local beauty and personal care products efficiently, one of which is through the Oh Beauty Festival 2023,” he said.

“Tokopedia continues to intensify the Hyperlocal initiative to bring business activists, including local MSMEs in the beauty and personal care industry, closer to nearby buyers, so that MSMEs have the same opportunity to grow. “Let’s continue to support local MSMEs so that they can increasingly become the people’s choice and continue to find post-pandemic momentum to dominate their own country,” he added.

Get exclusive and exciting offers, such as 99% discounts to flash sale promos of IDR 10 thousand every day.

Get tickets through Artatix, mark your calendar, and get ready to celebrate beauty.