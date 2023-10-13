If you are wondering whether or not an E-Bike is a motor vehicle, the European Court has an answer for you.

You see them everywhere nowadays. No, not adults with Pokémon cards, korfball players or special prime ministerial candidates, but e-bikes. One of those bicycles with an auxiliary motor. Just as with the plug-in hybrid, you may wonder whether or not it is a benefit to the environment. And just like with PHEV, it highly depends on HOW you use it. Is it instead of car, train or moped? On the right track! Is it instead of a real bicycle? Phew!

Another thing we are not sure about with e-bikes is the legislation. Because what is it now? A motorized vehicle or a bicycle? On the one hand there is just a motor on it, on the other hand it is a bicycle. The European Court had to be involved to provide a proper answer.

e-bike

The legal scholars are unrelenting in their ruling. The European Court has ruled that the e-bike is not a motor vehicle. Now you may be wondering how much of this is car related, but that is more the case than you might think. This ruling ensures that people on an e-bike basically enjoy the same protection as regular cyclists.

Why did the judge rule this? Well, an e-bike does have a motor, but it only kicks in when you apply muscle power. You have to actually cycle, so to speak. There is also a maximum power limit: 250 watts. That’s 0.34 hp. So it is only a very mild form of support. If the motor of the e-bike has more than 250 watts of power, it is a so-called ‘speed pedelec’. In that case, it is a moped according to the law and you must wear a helmet.

Why is this statement?

The reason for the European Court’s ruling is an accident involving an e-bike and a car in Bruges, perhaps the most beautiful city in Belgium. Various insurers did not agree in which category the e-bike now falls.

Now that it falls under bicycles, it is clear to us motorists. Be extremely careful! So even if an e-biker hits you, you as a motorist can still be liable. In addition, people with an e-bike do not need to have motor insurance.

Via: Nu.nl

