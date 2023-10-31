WWE wrestler Colby Lopez will debut at Marvel Studios in the movie Captain America: Brave New World and reveals details of what he has prepared.

Colby Lopez, also known as Seth Rollins, will continue the tradition of WWE wrestlers moving from the ring to superhero movies. Other examples are Dave Bautista, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. This time it will be the movie Captain America: Brave New World that will feature the professional wrestler.

For now, we don’t know which character Colby Lopez will play, but rumors point to Cobra, a member of the Serpent Society. So he is sure to make things very complicated for the Marvel heroes.

Now he shows how excited he is to join the MCU.

“No, I can’t do that! I can’t tell you anything about that.” Colby Lopez said with a smile when asked about Captain America: Brave New World. “It was a really good experience and I think it’s going to be great. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into a totally different skin and try something new for me.”

“I hope everyone doesn’t hate me. I don’t want to have ruined everyone’s vision of this character, so I’m doing the best I can. I hope people enjoy it.”

“I don’t feel comfortable… Look, I’m 38 years old. I’ve only been wrestling for 20 years. Only, non-stop. That’s all. I worked in shitty restaurants and a car wash when I was in my mid-twenties and that’s it. Other than that, all I’ve done is wrestling, so every time I step out of my comfort zone I get nervous. “I think I’m terrible at this, I don’t know what I’m doing, but I was in good hands and it was a really fun experience and I’m excited to see how it turns out.” Colby Lopez concluded.

Colby Lopez (cordonpress)

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on July 26, 2024. Although this date could vary due to the strike in Hollywood. While we wait, you can review all the UCM installments on Disney Plus with this link. Are you looking forward to seeing this fourth installment of Captain America without the legendary Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)? Leave us your comments.

