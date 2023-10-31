

It is without a doubt one of the best-documented criminal investigation files in our country ever: the investigation into the alleged drug gang that allegedly smuggled almost 700 kilos of cocaine from Curaçao to the eastern Netherlands. The secret police operation was captured in razor-sharp video, with the various suspects being filmed with various secret cameras. Their practices were then put together in a Netflix-like documentary. The criminal trial begins today in the court in Zwolle, for which a total of six days have been set aside.