Coffee, companion and ally of the days

“Coffee continues to flow into Italians’ cups, demonstrating its importance as a companion and ally of our days,” Michele Monzini, president of the Coffee Promotion Consortium, confirmed this to Affaritaliani. President, but do you have data or research that supports this thesis on coffee, indisputably a cultural fact that is unknown especially to us Italians? “ This is well highlighted by the data from AstraRicerche, the very recent survey that we have just presented: 97.3% of Italians do not give up daily coffee, demonstrating that coffee is more than a simple drink: it is an essential part of our culture and our identity. 46% of those interviewed consume it outside the home, in bars, workplaces, restaurants, nightclubs and vending machines. Coffee expresses many values: for over 4 out of 10 people it is a source of physical and mental energy, it is a daily personal ritual, it is a catalyst for good mood: coffee unites people, offering a moment of pleasure and sociability in every cup. The new consumer is increasingly aware, he questions himself about the work behind the cup of coffee, starting from the plantations, to the transformation process up to the preparation and extraction into the cup. Coffee producers will be increasingly called upon to increase the quality of the product, both in terms of taste and sustainability of the entire supply chain in the long term”. In short, coffee is probably the most loved drink in the world. It’s part of our tradition, our daily rituals and even a bit of our DNA.

Coffee, a 120 billion dollar market

But how much is the global roasted coffee market worth? “In 2022 it was valued at approximately 120 billion dollars and represents consumption equal to 170.8 million 60 kg bags, equivalent to 3.1 billion cups drunk every day on a global scale. In this context, Italy plays a leading role, first and foremost as a consumer country: it is the seventh in the world with 5.2 million bags per year. According to the latest data, in fact, approximately 73.9% of our compatriots drink it regularly every day”. What does coffee represent for us? “For most of us, coffee represents a recharge of mental strength and physical energy (42.2%), a personal ritual (35.6%), and a catalyst for good humor and sociability (33.7%) to share with others.And if most of us choose to buy at the supermarket for convenience (72.8%) there is still a good portion of enthusiasts who love to go to roasters and choose their own blend (12%) . This is because this drink also represents a sensorial experience and making it such is the result of wisdom and art”.

Coffee, data from recent Astra research

The data from the most recent Astra 2023 research indicates how our preferences have changed, where we buy it, where we like it, how many of us drink it and know how to appreciate it. Out of 100 coffees, around 40 are consumed at home and 14 at the bar. It is preferably prepared with a pod machine, moka or automatic espresso machine (42.7%, 28.8% and 17.1% respectively). What are consumers like today? “Today’s consumers –underlines Cosimo Finzi, President of AstraRicerche– however, they are also attentive to the supply chain and its commitment. Our investigation revealed how this year, more than ever, Italians particularly appreciate the taste and meaning of coffee, the innovation that characterizes the different blends available on the market and the companies that communicate in a clear, complete and transparent way. Furthermore, what emerges is the growing environmental awareness of Italian consumers: they recognize the commitment to sustainability of both new packaging (61.7%) and new production and transport processes (58.3%) and want this trend to be maintained and increased more and more (50.3%)”.

Coffee, the theme of social sustainability

“It is important to note – continues Finzi – that today social sustainability, understood as a guarantee of the rights and fair remuneration of workers, goes from 43.4% as a priority of the commitments requested in 2021, to 49.7%, in 2023, almost equalizing the value of the environmental one which is 50.3%, again in 2023”. Lastly, some innovative moments of communication offered to coffee lovers. Ithe “Coffee Stories” podcast, created by the Coffee Promotion Consortium in collaboration with Podcast Italia Network. A series of ten episodes, during which the protagonists, Greta, a young barista who is passionate about coffee, and Alberto, her student friend who frequents her bar, will lead us on an exciting journey to discover all the secrets and curiosities related to coffee. A final aspect is that of health and here the opinion of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is useful which confirms how “a moderate intake of coffee, typically 3-5 cups per day, is associated in the scientific literature with a series of physiological benefits and can be part of a healthy and balanced diet and an active lifestyle”.

Subscribe to the newsletter