For the first time in 16 years, Codemasters will not use its own engine to develop the new WRC, now in the hands of Electronic Arts.

In a few weeks, a new driving game with a lot of potential arrives, which is now in the hands of Codemasters. Yes, the studio behind Dirt and the F1 games was acquired in 2021 by Electronic Arts, and they are now working on a new WRC.

You already know that KT Racing said goodbye to its speed franchise with WRC Generations, a swan song that delighted lovers of the rally genre.

But don’t worry, because the World Rally Championship franchise will be returning very soon. And fans of the genre can be expectant, because it will come from the hand of Codemastersa specialist study on the subject.

Neither more nor less than EA Sports WRC, a truly new generation game, which marks the debut of the series exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In an interview with VG247, Codemasters explains a very striking technical decision with EA WRC, since they will not use the same engine as in their previous games.

WRC, a ritmo de Unreal Engine 5

Ross Gowing, creative director at Codemasters, explains the decision to DO NOT bet by Frostbite Engine, nor by EGOwith the next installment of WRC.

As a good EA game, one would expect that EA WRC would use the usual Electronic Arts engine, such as Frostbite. However, there are some exceptions, such as the upcoming Mass Effect 5.

EA WRC will also not use the EGO engine, present in Codemasters games for 16 years. In its place, the new rally game will make use of the powerful Unreal Engine 5de Epic Games.

”EGO was a fantastic engine for us and we made a lot of incredibly good games with it, but it had gotten to a point where we wanted our stages to be more and more extensive and our environments to be bigger and more visually rich.”

Codemasters considered that EGO could not do all of this in an acceptable period of time. Let us remember that the British studio, now owned by EA, has to work on several fronts at the same time.

”Unreal has been a great collaborator and has supported us a lot in what we are trying to do, putting us in contact with other professionals, who work at Epic to help us adapt the engine to our own needs; “It has been a fantastic benefit to the project.”

Out of curiosity, I would like to tell you that the Codemasters EGO engine was first used in Colin McRae: Dirta title released in 2007 for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC.

EA WRC, in development by Codemasters and Electronic Arts, will hit stores on November 3, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will not be released on PS4 and Xbox One, but not because of the engine changebut because of the need to make larger environments.