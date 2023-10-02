Selebtek.suara.com – Codeblu recently uploaded his TikTok video apologizing to the owner of Black Owl who he said was his former staff.

The incident started when Codeblu appeared on dr. Richard Lee who discussed the issue of the feud with Farida Nurhan alias Omay.

However, Codeblu also includes a review of the Black Owl restaurant, which is now successful even though it was built from scratch.

“This Black Owl is coming in, right? This is overpriced, Black Owl is crazy. What is being sold can be this expensive,” he said, quoted from Tiktok, dr. Richard Lee on Monday (2/10/2023).

Also read: Thofu, don’t get emotional, Reza Artamevia praises Tariq Halilintar, a man who is funny and easy to get along with

Codeblu stated that he knew the owner of Black Owl, none other than Tigris Valerie.

He also reviews in his typical style, always as is, which could make the party being reviewed feel hurt.

“Wow, there are all kinds of red carpets. In my heart: ‘You’re really brave on the red carpet’. Then I came, my ass is really big, who is this,” he said.

“It’s impossible for you to do it, I know. You’ll feel free to do it later,” he explained.

A few days later, he leaked a small review of Tigris Valerie’s restaurant, which made netizens uproar because he called it degrading.

Also read: The Marvels breaks records in the MCU, what is that?

Finally, Codeblu apologized directly and uploaded it to TikTok so everyone including the owner saw it.

“I apologize to Tigris because I said the wrong thing yesterday. I said that, he’s my staff, no. He’s not my staff,” he explained.

“He’s my partner. A very, very extraordinary partner. He also built Black Owl from scratch,” he said.

He really admitted his mistake towards Tigris and was very happy to be given the opportunity to apologize.

On the one hand after seeing Codeblu’s apology. Tigris thought it was all over and was reluctant to prolong the problem.

“So what do I think is done? I said don’t make enemies. I’ve never made enemies with people but just walked away,” said Tigris Valerie with a smile, quoted from Instagram @lambe_danu on Monday (2/10/2023).

Tigris maintains a good relationship with him. Because he had the courage to apologize live and witnessed by everyone.

“But it’s okay, we’re still on good terms. Why? He’s already had the courage to apologize, you know,” he explained.

Even though in his heart and mind, Tigris admitted that he was very shocked, dizzy and shocked.

“And actually I don’t mean anything here. Because I was secretly suddenly taken away, so it was quite a shock,” he said.

Tigris even hopes that he and Codeblu will both be successful.

“But never mind, it’s okay. The important thing is to be equally better people, equally successful. Continued success for Codeblu, all problems will be resolved quickly,” said Tigris Valerie.

Netizens also commented with the food reviewer’s apology.

“Codeblu is exemplifying that if you make a mistake, apologize, take responsibility. That’s the moral of the story, don’t make a mistake, say the wrong thing, don’t even want to apologize and have a big head, you know,” wrote a netizen, quoted from Instagram @lambe_danu.