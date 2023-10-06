Activision has a very cool idea on its hands: offer an open world game filled to the brim with zombies. Said like this, it does not seem like something excessively original, at least in the middle of 2023, but that same perspective changes radically when we put it in context: it is about the new and redesigned Zombies mode from Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, and what is shown is truly crazy.

The call Modern Warfare Zombies is an open-world action and extreme survival experience that is also completely set in the universe of Modern Warfare. Instead of going for competitive play, it has been designed to be played cooperatively and through squads, offering those fashionable extraction elements. Of course, the proportion of undead will always be against us.

On paper, the idea doesn’t look bad. Things as they are. Above all, if we add vehicles and four-wheeled combat to the above and round out the whole with the promise of offering the highest density of enemies ever seen in a zombie experience of Call of Duty. But it is in movement where Modern Warfare Zombies cements that ambition to be the revolution of this delivery.

The use of vehicles will increase the chances of surviving in an experience whose difficulty will increase drastically as we progress. And although we can meet other teams of players, cooperation beyond our squad to achieve a common goal is completely optional. And what about the weapons?

According to Activision, in addition to the classic blueprints that we will find scattered around the map, we will have the ability to use the weapons with which we escape from previous games. In other words: for the first time in a mode like this we will be able to enter games with a Ray Gun in our hands. The thing is to get one of these little toys before being cruelly devoured by the local fauna.

On the other hand, in Modern Warfare Zombies We will not only have to advance making our way through the typical zombies. Viktor Zakhaev, the game’s antagonist, has hired mercenaries who will force us to think and organize ourselves in different ways against the savage zombies. In addition, colossal nightmare monsters have been added here and there so that we can spend ammunition like crazy. As it should be.

Modern Warfare Zombies It was one of the biggest hits on Activision’s table throughout the more than four hours of COD Next, the great annual presentation event of Call of Duty. A new way of seeing a mode that is very loved by fans and that now aspires to be an obsession as strong as the game itself. Warzone. What is clear is that it has what it takes to be a nightmare that, at the same time, serves as a paradise for those crazy about shootings on PC and consoles.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be available from November 10, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The beta phases start today on PlayStation with closed phases for those who made the reservation and little by little open test periods will be held on all systems. Impatient to get started? The game’s campaign will be playable from start to finish on November 2. Get ready to punish your thumbs.

