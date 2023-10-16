Galicia is working in a law that allows “limiting the consumption” of energy drinks among minors and, although it is not clear how it will do it (or if it has the powers to do so), it is true that the mere intention of addressing the issue puts the table something that we have known for years: that we have a very serious problem with energy drinks.

A very serious problem? And 45% of Spanish students between 14 and 18 years old drink energy drinks regularly. These are the data from the latest Survey on drug use in secondary education in Spain from the Ministry of Health. If we broaden the focus and go to Europe, 10 years ago the EFSA said that 68% of European adolescents regularly consume these drinks.

The image of kids with huge 500 ml cans and bright colors has become iconic and, between 2006 and 2014 alone, consumption of these products increased by 155% in countries like the United Kingdom.

But wait a minute… what is an energy drink? That is a great question because these products are an example of a concept book that we are clear about as long as no one asks us for an operational definition. That is, why a taurine soft drink, yes, and a cola drink, no (if both have the same amount of sugar)? Why an energy drink, yes; but a coffee, right (if the latter has more caffeine than the former)?

In our defense I will say that it is not easy to precisely define this category of products, but it is clear that there are a series of characteristics that differentiate them from the rest: from the amount of D-glucuronolactone (that is, a kind of “absorption” sugar fast”) to the presence of “taurine, vitamins and herbal extracts such as guarana and ginseng.

But the key fact is usually the high caffeine content.

Caffeine, a lot of caffeine. “A can of about 475 ml of a typical BE contains 70 to 140 mg of caffeine. To give us an idea, a similar volume of soda contains approximately 25 mg, black tea about 55 mg and coffee 85 to 100 mg,” they remember. in the Spanish Society of Cardiology.

This is part of the controversy, there is no doubt. The same European regulation removed beverages derived from coffee or tea from the label of beverages with high caffeine content. Because? Although there are explanations for all tastes and it is undeniable that (as is the case with the regulation of alcoholic beverages) customs, industry and the economy have a lot of weight in these decisions, the fact that 500 ml cans are becoming widespread (that is That is, 160 mg of caffeine and 75 grams of sugar: three coffees and 15 sugars) does not help promote responsible consumption.

And therein lies the key… According to the Spanish Food Safety Agency (AESAN), “consumption of more than 60 milligrams of caffeine in adolescents aged 11 to 17 years (about 200 milliliters of energy drink with 32 mg of caffeine/100ml) can cause sleep disturbances.” This already gives us a dimension of the problems that can be caused, but it doesn’t end there.

“From 160 milligrams of caffeine (500 milliliters of an energy drink with 32 mg of caffeine/100 ml), [el consumo de estas bebidas] “It can cause general adverse health effects: psychological effects and behavioral alterations and cardiovascular disorders.”

In general, lack of sleep is related to immunological, metabolic, cardiovascular, emotional and cognitive problems; with disorders such as diabetes or obesity. It makes us more tired and irritable, raises our stress levels and makes us take more risks and make more mistakes. This does not mean that we are going to develop one of these diseases from consuming energy drinks, but it is clear that it puts us in a complicated situation.

An increasingly solid consensus among specialists. “Energy drink consumption, even infrequent, was associated with several negative health indicators. Reporting of several health-compromising behaviors increased with frequency of energy drink consumption.” These are the conclusions of Maija Puupponen and her team at the University of Jyväskylä.

Puupponen’s work focuses on adolescence, but the effects go much further. As Julio Basulto explained, at the outset, these drinks are correlated “with a significant increase in the probabilities of insomnia, nervousness, anxiety, depression, impulsivity and poor academic performance, among others.”

In addition, its frequent consumption can generate “hypertension, loss of bone density, osteoporosis, poor psychological, physical, educational and general well-being, among other consequences.” In essence, the big problem with energy drinks is that it is a “prestige” cultural practice among young people that is linked to a huge amount of risky behavior. That’s why it makes sense to cut corners.

However, the problem is much deeper.. And, although experts focus on energy drinks because they are (as we see) a very clear focus of problems, this is only a small step on a much longer path.

It’s been more than a decade now (when it was discovered that the sugar industry had paid scientists for decades and funded hundreds of studies to blame fats for heart disease and exonerate sugar), the idea that “sugars are the new tobacco” is on the table. It was the time of taxes on sugary drinks, which little by little have been getting off the current train.

It seems like a good time for the debate to reappear. We are a decade late

In Xataka | It’s not just sugar, hundreds of industries try to deceive us: we have a problem and it’s time to look for solutions

Image | Jorge Franganillo