There is no doubt that one of the best advertising departments in the world is Coca Cola. The brand of the most famous soft drink in the world has delighted us over the years with a number of absurd moments in its campaigns, but there is one that has remained in the memory of the video game community.

Video Game is the name given to the advertisement created by the Wieden+Kennedy agency in 2006 and which was directly inspired by the GTA saga. Animated entirely in 3D, the sequence shows us a frenetic initial chase that completely changes tone as soon as the protagonist drinks his corresponding Coca-Cola. Here you have the entire scene for you to enjoy.

“The hero of a gritty car racing video game changes his mind after drinking a Coca-Cola. Instead of hijacking cars and stealing wallets, he decides to give a little love,” reads the description of the video on YouTube. The first time it could be seen was during the Super Bowl XLI celebration, back in February 2007, specifically during the break of the game.

It is the ideal time for many companies to take advantage of the opportunity to leave their mark with impressive advertising that usually costs a real fortune. Such was the success of Video Game that it won the Golden Lion at the Cannes Advertising Festival that same year and of course the reasons are understandable.

A grumpy man changes his behavior to start helping people, giving away his jacket, lending a hand to an elderly woman, and closing the announcement minute as if it were a Broadway musical. Of course, it will be difficult to see the same event repeated.

