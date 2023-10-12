The coach in charge of Italy’s opponent talks about the Azzurri: “We will find a team that is very motivated by the change of coach”

“I think we will probably find a different team, especially in terms of attitude. When you change coach you always have a shock, I imagine that when talking about a strong national team like the Italian one it will be even more so.” Michele Marcolini has no doubts. The technical commissioner of Malta, the Azzurri’s opponent on Saturday 14th in the match valid for the qualifications for the 2024 European Championship, he expressed himself thus in an interview given to Cusano Italia TV. And on the choice of Spalletti: “Choosing a better coach than Spalletti at the moment is tough: the Tuscan coach created a practically perfect machine last year , an extraordinary Napoli, beautiful to watch on the pitch, who deservedly won a championship thanks to performances that were always of the highest level. Italy has one of the best coaches you could ask for.”

the blue group

—

“From the players’ point of view, there are many quality ones. Someone I respect a lot is Frattesi. He is one of those midfielders that I really like, always ready to get involved at a fast pace and into the game. Raspadori? He is another young man that I like because he sacrifices a lot for the team and at the same time technically he is a very strong player.” On the choice of goalkeeper between Donnarumma and Vicario: “Italy has a history of great goalkeepers and we are continuing on that path. Donnarumma was the golden boy, at a very young age he immediately established himself. I believe he is one of the best goalkeepers out there. The problem is that when he makes mistakes with a goalkeeper like that, he doesn’t get much. Vicario certainly did very well last year and is confirming himself this year at Tottenham. For this reason, Spalletti can choose with great serenity who to entrust the goal to, but I believe that Donnarumma continues to be an absolutely reliable goalkeeper, indeed one of the best goalkeepers around.”