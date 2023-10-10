‘Social equity for psychological needs’ is the theme of the event organized in Rome by the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (CNOP), on the occasion of the eighth National Psychology Day, Thursday 12 October. During the meeting, the national Cnop award for the year 2023 will be awarded to senator for life Liliana Segre, for her commitment to peace, solidarity between peoples and for the attention paid to the individual. Special guest will be the cartoonist Federico Palmaroli, aka Osho, who during the day will present some satirical cartoons on the theme of psychology. The works, introduced by David Lazzari, president of Cnop, are expected to include speeches from the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, and the president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Senate, Francesco Zaffini.

There were many debates and opportunities for discussion with exponents of various specialist and social realities, explains a note. On the topic of ‘The value of data’, Iona Alina Cristea, professor of clinical psychology at the University of Padua, Livio Gigliuto, executive president of the Piepoli Institute, and Laura Parolin, vice-president of Cnop and professor of the Bicocca University of Milan, will discuss. Ilaria Cavo (Noi Moderati), Michela Di Biase (Democratic Party), Simonetta Matone (Lega), Raffaele Nevi (Forza Italia) and Elisa Pirro (5 Star Movement) will discuss ‘The needs of citizens and the responses of politics’.

The round table on ‘Psychological needs and society’ will include Elisabetta Camussi, professor of social psychology and president of the Adriano Ossicini Foundation, Don Antonio Coluccia and Zoello Forni, national president of Anmil, Vittorio Lingiardi, professor of Psychopathology at the University of Rome. Sapienza, Francesco Schittulli, national president of Lilt, Marco Simoni, president of the Human Technopole Foundation, and the member of the Cnop executive Angela Maria Quaquero. On ‘Psychological needs and information’, Francesco Maesano (Tg1 journalist), Federico Palmaroli (cartoonist, aka Osho), Pablo Rojas (Rai Radio 1 journalist), Filippo Sensi (senator of the Republic and journalist) will discuss with Cnop councilor Luisa Langone , Maria Antonietta Spadorcia (deputy director of Tg2), Davide Vecchi (director of Il Tempo). Also on the agenda is an interview with Ernesto Maria Ruffini, director of the Revenue Agency and author of the book ‘Equals per Constitution’. The events of National Psychology Day 2023 can be followed in live streaming on the Cnop social channels.