Suara.com – Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok was known as the deputy governor of DKI Jakarta when he was paired with Jokowi. The two of them also have a close relationship. However, recently Ahok firmly admitted that he would be more Ganjar-Mahfud than Gibran if Jokowi’s son ran for vice presidential candidate in 2024.

Was this brave choice influenced by his current position as Commissioner of Pertamina? How much is Ahok’s salary at Pertamina?

The news about Ahok’s salary at Pertamina also caused a stir because it was said to reach IDR 99.6 billion. It is known that Ahok will still serve as President Commissioner of Pertamina after reportedly becoming President Director.

This determination is contained in a copy of the Decree of the Minister of BUMN at the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (Persero) PT Pertamina Number SK-211/MBU/07/2023.

Now what is in the spotlight is an issue discussing Ahok’s salary at Pertamina reaching IDR 8.3 billion per month or IDR 99.6 billion per year.

Salary remuneration for members of the board of commissioners is determined at the GMS (General Meeting of Shareholders). Even though they did not reveal official details of Ahok’s salary at Pertamina, they firmly stated that it was not true that Ahok earned a salary of up to billions of rupiah per month.

This salary determination refers to the Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Number PER-13/MBU/09/2021 dated 24 September 2021.

In the end, to straighten everything out, the President Commissioner of PT. Pertamina (Persero) Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (BTP) or who is familiarly called Ahok, revealed his salary at Pertamina himself to the media crew.

Quoted from various sources, Ahok said he received a salary from Pertamina of IDR 170 million. Apart from the basic salary, there is a tantiem bonus which is a bonus given based on the company’s performance achievements. This tantiem bonus will be given if the company succeeds in recording a profit.

Choose Ganjar-Mahfud

Apart from the issue of Ahok’s very large salary at Pertamina, Ahok is again in the spotlight because he firmly stated his support for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD as Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates in the 2024 Election.

Ahok stated that the two candidates were people who already had experience with a very wide range of constitutional matters so they were suitable to lead.

As is known, PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarno Putri officially announced Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD as a potential Vice Presidential candidate (Cawapres) to accompany Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Both of them already have national level legislative experience and also experience as provincial level executives.

Ahok believes that Ganjar is a brave figure who has a great opportunity to deal with the root of this country’s problem, namely corruption. Meanwhile, Mahfud MD is a firm figure in dealing with corruption.

Ahok also believes that bureaucracy will be improved, not just rhetoric. During his tenure as Governor of Central Java, Ganjar has brushed aside corrupt officials several times.

In this way, according to Ahok, the Ganjar-Mahfud MD pair can bring Indonesia to a Golden Indonesia in 2045.

That is the information about Ahok’s salary at Pertamina, which was reportedly a fantastic amount.

Contributor: Mutaya Saroh