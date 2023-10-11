Depok.suara.com – Close to Aaliyah Massaid, Fuji hopes that Tariq can take good care of himself.

No longer having a romantic relationship with Tariq Halilintar, Fuji still seems to show his concern.

Fuji prayed for Tariq, who is currently reportedly close to Aaliyah Massaid, to always be happy and be able to take good care of himself.

This was revealed when Fuji appeared as a guest star on a talk show hosted by Raffi Ahmad, Irfan Hakim, and Mpok Alpa, namely FYP on a private television station.

Apparently at that time Fuji was teased by Raffi Ahmad by discussing Tariq, where Raffi pretended to call Tariq first.

“Hello Tariq, just a moment, I’m filming first. Yes, okay, okay,” said Raffi Ahmad, quoted by Depok. Suara.com from the account @fyp_trans7, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

As if he was carefree, Fuji just laughed at Raffi’s behavior and actually improvised by saying that he wanted to greet Tariq.

Fuji also said that Tariq and he are currently friends and both have the status of Raffi Ahmad’s friends.

“Hello, take care of yourself, always be happy,” said Fuji as if talking to Tariq over the telephone.

Seeing Fuji able to participate in the excitement of the event without getting emotional automatically made Raffi Ahmad, Irfan Hakim and Mpok Alpa laugh out loud.

Irfan Hakim and Mpok Alpa themselves initially didn’t know what to do seeing Raffi’s behavior.

Because Irfan Hakim had said that he was trying to control his words so as not to get into Tariq’s affairs, but Raffi lightly teased Fuji by mentioning Tariq. ***