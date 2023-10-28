loading…

Hundreds of Jews demonstrate calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hundreds of protesters have been arrested after staging a “sit-in” in the main hall of New York’s Grand Central Station, one of the city’s main transportation hubs. They demanded a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Protesters, wearing black T-shirts reading ‘Ceasefire now’ and ‘Not in our name’, unfurled banners calling for freedom for Palestinians and an end to bombings in Gaza.

“No more guns. No more war. “A ceasefire is what we are fighting for,” they shouted while punching the air, reported by Al Jazeera.

Banners hang on the waiting room steps, and across from the departure board.

“Mourn the death, and fight to the death for those who are still alive,” wrote one of them.

The New York Police Department said it had arrested at least 200 protesters at the rally, which led to the temporary closure of the station.

The anti-war group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which organized the demonstration, put the number of arrests at more than 300 people.

Photos and videos showed police at the police station with dozens of protesters whose hands were tied behind their backs.

JVP said thousands of people had taken part in what it called an “emergency sit-in”.