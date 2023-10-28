Unfortunately Climate change is also having an effect on Lake Prespa, a natural jewel located between Greece, North Macedonia and Albania: its water level has reached the lowest point in recent centuries. In the last months it was lowered by 36 cm destined to increase and this situation also puts the biodiversity of the area at risk with different animals and plants that are a risk of extinction. Prespa Lake, which boasts a surface area of ​​approximately 170 km², is one of the oldest in the world; it was formed in the Pliocene period, an era between 5 and 1.65 million years ago.

Photo by Goran A. from Pixabay

This is a decline that has been ongoing for decades and has seen a drop of 8 meters from the end of the 1970s to today. In a 2022 NASA report, thanks to satellite images it emerged that the lake had lost 7% of its surface area and half its volume between 1984 and 2020. According to Macedonian Ecological Societyan association of citizens active in the field of ecology and environmental protection, the shortage of water which is increasingly intensifying is determined by the reduction in inflow from rivers and groundwater tables, by the scarcity of rain, by the high levels evaporation and irrigation of intensive crops which require 35 million m³ of water per year.

Photo by Alfred Grupstra from Pixabay

Climate changes, which have led to an increase in temperatures and variable rainfall, therefore play a very important role, but the hand of man and in particular of local farmers adds another very large weight. “In North Macedonia, most farmers have been growing apples for generations and New orchards continue to appear, putting ever greater pressure on water resources” these are the words of Daniela Zaeccoordinator of PrespaNet, a network of NGOs started in 2013 working together in the Prespa basin. The group’s mission is to synergize, coordinate activities and strengthen cross-border cooperationstriving to overcome the gap created by the lack of institutional cooperation.

Photo by dae and kim from Pixabay

According to experts, the drying up of the lake is causing a negative effect especially on the animals that gravitate in the ecosystem. In particular, they would be penalized 23 species of fish who inhabit the waters, the 26 species of batsthe over 200 species of birds, including cormorants, pelicans, herons, gulls. Also amphibians, the reptiles, insects which find shelter and food, as well as breeding areas, in the nearby marshes and the numerous mammals, such as Brown bear, roe deer, hare, boar, wild cat, chamois that populate the surrounding mountain slopes are in danger. Also at risk are the 1800 species of plants hosted in the area, on which there are 13 villages inhabited by around 1300 people, whose subsistence is related to the lake. “Humans and nature are intertwined together. Here water connects us all: wolves, bears, birds and people,” he says Myrsini Malakoubiologist and CEO of the Society for the Protection of Prespa.

Photo by Andrei Prodan from Pixabay

“Saving the lake means saving not only unique natural and cultural values ​​but also our very way of life” commented the Macedonian Ecological Society. Attempts have continued since 2000, when Greece, North Macedonia and Albania signed a joint declaration aimed at establishing a monitoring body for safeguard projects. A Management Plan is currently in place which contains protection measures divided into three groups. The first to be implemented with the utmost urgency, require 4.8 million euros, the second to be put into practice with relative urgency, require 5.9 million while the third whose implementation depends on available finances, instead require 6 .9 million. In December 2022 David Geer, European Union ambassador to North Macedonia, announced an increase in fundingrekindling the hope of local communities.