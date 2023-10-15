Researchers at the University of Oxford have found that global warming is improving the quality and taste of wine, although there is a limit.

Not everything seems negative with climate change, and recent research affirms that the vino Now it is better than before and in the future it will be even better than now due to the change in temperatures.

Researchers at the University of Oxford have found that global warming is improving the quality and taste of wine.

To do this, they have analyzed scores of 50-year-old wines from the Bordeaux wine region, noting that years with warmer summers and wetter winters resulted in better harvests.

All of the above is consistent with the climate changeas these hotter summer temperatures and wetter winters are expected to be the norm.

“In general, we are seeing a trend around the world that as warming increases, wines become stronger,” he said. Andrew Woodprimary author.

In this study they set out to investigate the link between climate change and wine quality and to do so they analyzed wine scores in Bordeaux from 1950 to 2020.

The wine of tomorrow, even better

By comparing these scores with weather patterns they were able to prove that wine quality was affected by factors such as season length, temperature and rainfall.

The results revealed that the quality of the wine was progressively improving between 1950 and 2020.

“The trend, whether driven by the preferences of wine critics or the general population, is that people generally prefer stronger wines that age longer and give richer, more intense flavors, greater sweetness and lower acidity.” Wood said.

In general, high-quality wines were associated with colder, wetter winters, warmer, wetter springs, hot, dry summers, and cool, dry autumns.

This suggests that if the temperature continues to increase the quality of the wine as well: “With the climates predicted for the future, given that we are more likely to see these patterns of warmer weather and less precipitation during the summer and more precipitation during the winter, it is It is likely that the wines will continue to improve in the future,” he adds.

Of course, they warn that if temperatures continue to increase there will be a shortage of water, and obviously that will affect any food.

Now they want to conduct new research to study other regions to see if the same findings apply to this research.