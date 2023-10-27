Gears of War is one of the iconic Xbox franchises. Although over the years the company has not neglected the IP, the new installments have not reached the height of the original trilogy to such a degree that some fans ask that The Coalition refresh the series, like its creator, who believes that A resource that worked for God of War would do well.

On the occasion of the ongoing publication of his Scrapper comic series, Cliff Bleszinski (creator of Gears of War), participated in an interview and when asked if he would like to address the IP through comics, he confessed that he would like something different in relation to the future of its creation.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

A reboot would be good for Gears of War according to its creator

Specifically, Bleszinski mentioned that the third-person shooter series “needs something of a reboot” and that Xbox should do something like what PlayStation did with God of War.

The most interesting thing is that the creative reiterated that he is fine with the idea of ​​participating in the project, not so involved, but as a consultant: “I have always said it, Phil Spencer (head of Xbox) has my number, I would be happy to do them consultant”.

Gears of War reboot? The creator of the franchise would love it

Finally, Bleszinski admitted that he does not forget Gears of War, but rather remembers it fondly and occasionally takes the opportunity to rewatch iconic scenes from the games.

“Gears will always be close to my heart (…) sometimes I go to YouTube and watch key scenes from the Gears franchise,” said the creative in an interview with ComicBook before mentioning as an example some memorable moments that we will not share with you. because they are spoilers.

In case you missed it: Cliff Bleszinski is excited about the future of Gears of War.

Would you like to see Gears of War get a reboot? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Gears of War by visiting this page.

Related video: The story behind Gears of War

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News