Cliff Bleszinski believes Gears of War would need a God of War-style reboot and offers Phil Spencer to help as a consultant. He also talks about the future Netflix adaptation (although without explicitly mentioning it) of Gears of War.

Cliff Bleszinski, the creator of Gears of War, would be willing to work as a consultant on a reboot of the saga. CliffyB worked on the saga until Gears of War 3 on Xbox 360, after which he retired for a few years and then returned with a new studio and games (LawBreakers) that did not take off.

Currently, Bleszinski is dedicated to producing theater and writing comics, which is why ComicBook interviewed him: he is about to publish Scrapper, a comic about two dogs in a futuristic Blade Runner-style world.

Taking advantage of the interview, CliffyB acknowledged that he believes Gears of War would need a reboot estilo God of Warand Phil Spencer (CEO of Microsoft Gaming) is offered to help, in addition to talking about the future film adaptation (well, to Netflix).

It’s been four years since Gears 5, and The Coalition hasn’t announced a new Gears of War game yet…

“I think Gears needs a little reboot, like God of War did, and I’ve always said, Phil Spencer has my number, I’d be happy to consult,” Bleszinski said.

He adds that Gears of War has a special place in his heart, and admits that when he feels nostalgic he plays key Gears scenes on YouTube.

Cliff Bleszinski also wants to contribute to the adaptation of Gears of War

On the other hand, he also spoke about the rumors that Zack Snyder would be thinking about directing a Gears of War movie, who he says is a “fantastic director working with existing IPs”, and says that he loves 300, but that he left half Army of the Dead for being terrible.

He also praised Dave Bautista, someone who has been dreaming of being Marcus Fenix ​​for years. He praises his performance in films like Blade Runner, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Knock at the Cabin, as well as having the body and showing off his enthusiasm (he even dressed up as Marcus).

“I think it would be perfect, and again, I would be very happy to contribute my two cents as a consultant, but the most important thing is that the adaptation has heart.”

A year ago it was announced that Gears of War would have a film on Netflix, which would be followed by an animated series, but it was never revealed who would be behind it: Zack Snyder as director and Dave Bautista as protagonist are “fancast”, but it would not be unreasonable for them to become a reality…