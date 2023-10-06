Although the latest Gears of War installments have not been the best, the franchise remains one of the most important for Xbox. Apparently the company has plans to continue it and the original creator of the IP already knows about them and is excited about it.

Beyond the Gears of War movie, Xbox has not talked about the future of the series, so fans will have to be patient to find out the first details of Gears 6. However, they can rest assured that the series is in good hands.

Does Cliff Bleszinski already know about the future of Gears of War?

We say this, because Cliffy B, who is usually very active on social networks, took advantage of his Twitter account (X) to let everyone know something that will excite any fan of the series.

“I heard from my friend who wrote Gears 5 a rumor about the future of the franchise,” said the creative, who complemented with a GIF from the movie Django Unchained, in which Leonardo DiCaprio shows his interest in something.

For some reason, he tweeted It is no longer available, apparently because the creative removed it.

Cliff Bleszinski’s post excited Gears of War fans (image: Twitter, via PCGamesN)

Is The Coalition preparing better Gears of War games?

In total, Gears 5 had 6 creatives involved in its narrative: Tom Bissell (writer), Taylor Clark (additional writer), Bonnie Jean Mah (franchise narrative lead), Lawrence Mathes (technical narrative designer), John Pine (narrative designer) and Robert Shannon (narrative designer), so it is unknown which creative Bleszinski is referring to and he did not comment further on the matter.

Either way, this news could be excellent for long-time fans of the series, because if the supposed plans for the IP would please the creator of the first and – for many – best games in the series, then they probably would too.

