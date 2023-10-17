The iPad is very clearly the rival to beat for practically all Android tablets, although today it is also very evident that Android and Apple models do not always address the same type of audience. That does not mean, for example, that Samsung throws in the towel in its attempt to steal users from the iPad Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 recently put on sale are heading towards this, and the good news is that for many people they can be a good alternative, particularly if, as now, they are reduced in price by up to 150 euros, the discount that Amazon applies to the Tab S9 Ultra with 1TB capacity.

It is not the only variant that Amazon has on offer, since the liquidation is practically widespread and the cheapest model stays at 899 euros, which is not bad at all if you see it as an alternative to the iPad Air or the iPad Pro.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the most powerful tablets on the market and is part of the family of the best tablets in the Android ecosystem.

That said, the Tab S9 Ultra reaches its best price at MediaMarkt, which has it for 1,249 euros, although this store does not apply such generous discounts to other models, such as the standard version.

The reality is that within the Android market, the Galaxy Tab S9 stand out a lot for everything they have, and they are practically as powerful as a computer, with a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 2X AMOLED display at 120Hz which will delight video and even game lovers.

They are tablets for editing video, for working or playing without noticing that you are not actually on a PC.beyond the advantages in autonomy that it offers with respect to most computers, although its screen is also somewhat smaller in terms of size.

It’s a significant investment, and Samsung knows it. The S9 are by no means cheap tablets, since in that segment there are other Galaxy Tabs competing head-to-head with models like the Realme Pad or the Xiaomi Pad 6, to give two examples.

They are aimed at a much more demanding public, willing to pay the price of models that are really powerful.

