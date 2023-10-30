loading…

Residents use sea water to wash clothes and bathe on the coast in the Central Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – On a beach in Gaza, a boy bends over a plastic tub filled with soapy water and laundry. Nearby, a woman uses sand to clean metal pots and pans.

A man stands waist-deep in the sea cleaning a pair of sweatpants, while elsewhere, three women sit in the salty Mediterranean waters and let the crashing waves rinse their dresses.

As many as 2.3 million residents of the besieged Gaza Strip have no access to clean water after Israel cut off water and electricity supplies to the region.

If water drips from the tap, residents say the water is so contaminated with sewage and sea water that it is undrinkable.

In a situation like this, some have to use sea water to bathe, wash clothes, and clean cooking utensils.

On Sunday, 33 trucks carrying clean water, food and medicine entered the only border crossing from Egypt.

Israel said it had opened two waterways in southern Gaza in the past week. The AP could not independently verify that either waterway was working.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said 304 people had died in the past day, raising the death toll since the conflict began to 8,306.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said on Monday (30/10/2023) that the number of people injured since October 7 2023 had reached 21,048 people.