Lukaku returns to San Siro on Sunday and the Inter fans are already seething. This is what happens to those who return where a king had been

Dura lex, that of the ex. When the ex returns home, very few times in Italian stadiums does someone order the fatted calf to be sacrificed and celebrate. More often than not, the fans who once loved the son who was prodigal of goals and assists – therefore the betrayed and the sentimental, those wounded in the soul, the offended and those in charge of spite – now heap on him the worst of their repertoire : insults and whistles, banners and raspberries. Lukaku reuniting with his old fans at San Siro: viewing is not recommended for an easily impressionable audience.