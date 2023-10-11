Mickey Mouse and his friends arrive in the world of superheroes, and become the new Avengers

Marvel Comics has shared what they have prepared for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and the X-Men.

Mickey and his friends become superheroes of the Marvel Universe

Marvel will celebrate this anniversary with a series of variant covers that unite its superhero universe with the magical world of Mickey Mouse and his friends. The classic characters of Disney They will take the role of some hero from the Marvel Universe.

Although these covers will be released in a few months, they have shown the first three. The collaboration between the house of the mouse and Marvel also has the purpose of celebrating Disney’s centenary.

The union between Marvel and Disney will result in the launch of 12 variant covers that will feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy, Goofy, and many classic Mouse House characters.